Letter: Stunned by proposed semi ban for River Street in Dixon

To the Editor

I just finished reading the article on Friday, Sept. 30, in the Telegraph where the mayor is proposing to eliminate all semi-trucks from River Street, and I was stunned.

I recall when the project to rebuild River Street was being discussed. There was a lot of public sentiment to build the street to handle all the truck traffic heading east on Illinois Route 2, thereby eliminating the problems created when semis were holding up traffic at the top of the hill at Galena to make the left turn onto Second St. Galena already had a left turn lane, it had a signal for left turns, and there were very few businesses on River Street. However, that logic was squashed by the city, and River Street was rebuilt.

Now the mayor feels we should find a way to redesign the center of town, which has no extra space, to allow for trucks to turn left onto Second Street.

I can imagine some plan which will end up disrupting all the traffic through town for a very long period of time, at the expense of millions of dollars to solve a problem which should have been solved years ago.

But then again, I imagine the city will find a grant, state aid, or federal funds to pay for the project, which seems to be how everything we want gets paid for lately.

David Wyman

Dixon