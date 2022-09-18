Letter: John Deere Historic Site is a great place to visit

To the Editor:

I recently took a tour of the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour and loved it.

The Sauk Valley area is so lucky to have this great venue. The tour includes blacksmith demonstrations and the John Deere family home, which is completely furnished with period furniture.

You can also visit the exact location where Deere developed his first plow, the gift shop or walk along the beautifully landscaped grounds.

You still have time to visit: it is open from through October. The hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays, closed Mondays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. When you have family or friends visiting, take them. It’s an educational, informative and fun experience. Best of all, it is free.

Ed Bushman

Dixon