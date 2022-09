To the Editor:

While Gov. JB Pritzker plans to make abortion, including late-term abortion, a central issue in the 2022 election, I would like to make violence against children an issue.

I propose that there would be less violence against children, in the classroom and elsewhere, if we respected life in the mother’s womb.

Think about it: life starts there. We are sending our offspring mixed and wrong messages with deadly consequences.

Patricia O’Connell

Sterling