Letter: Context regarding ‘A response to Christian nationalism’

To the Editor:

Perhaps some context would be helpful regarding the letter “A response to Christian nationalism” published on Sept. 1. The prayer cited has its roots in the 1662 authorized version of the “Book of Common Prayer of the Church of England.” It is a prayer for the reigning monarch, and the adversaries referred to are those opposed to the King, or Queen, of England.

The prayer, as cited in part by the letter-writer, was offered by Jacob Duche, rector of Christ Church of Philadelphia, on the third day of the First Continental Congress, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1774. According to the Office of the Chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives, it is regarded as the “First Prayer of the Continental Congress, 1774.″ That meeting had been called by representatives of the Massachusetts Colony following the King’s punitive response to the so-called Boston Tea Party of 1773. The only colony not represented was Georgia. The adversary referred to in the prayer was obviously the King of England.

The portion of the prayer cited could easily have been offered by a Jew or a Muslim, who, according to biblical tradition, along with Christians, are also children of Abraham. The only reference to a Christian perspective is in the very last sentence of the second portion of the prayer, which is not cited by the letter-writer.

Fast-forward approximately 90 years later, and there appeared another version of this same prayer: In a pamphlet published during the Civil War, it is regarded as a “Patriotic Prayer for the Southern Cause.” The only significant difference is that the adversary is now the North.

I am not sure what “new document” the letter-writer is referring to. Three documents emerged from that first Continental Congress: the “Articles of Association,” in which the colonies agreed to boycott British goods; the “Declaration and Resolves,” which stated the group’s objections to the king’s punitive response, the so-called Intolerable and Coercive Acts, and a formal petition to King George III outlining the grievances of the colonies without assigning blame to the king.

The “Articles of Association” called for a Second Continental Congress to be held in May of 1775, if the King’s punitive measures remained in place. Following the battles of Lexington and Concord, that second gathering did indeed take place. It included representatives from Georgia and focused primarily on the war effort.

Roger V. Asplund

Dixon