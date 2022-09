Last week at a local restaurant in Dixon, I noticed the lady in the booth next to me was greeted by many people. I thought to myself, she was so popular.

After lunch, I said hello to her. She sat down and we started a conversation. We found out that we had many things in common.

To my surprise, she had already picked up my tab. It was kind and thoughtful, and I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart.

Sylvia Burmeister

Dixon