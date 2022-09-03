Letter: Garbage and recycling picked up by same truck

To the Editor:

I have lived in Sterling for the last two decades. I am an engineer who has worked in various aspects of environmental technology, published and taught courses in the field, and has numerous patents on environmental technology devices and processes.

After moving here, I signed up for separate recycling garbage collection, as did most of my neighbors, at an additional cost. While it may have made us feel better in the past to be what we considered to be environmentally responsible, that is no longer the case today.

For quite some time now, the international market for our recycled materials has dried up. This is due in large part to the low quality of our domestic recyclables.

Garbage collection services have responded by minimizing recyclable separation and sending the majority of collected garbage to local landfills while continuing to charge for recycling.

For the past several months, I have been observing Monday morning garbage collection activities, just 50 feet away from the communal collection point.

I have noted that some weeks we still have separate recycling pickup. Other times, all the garbage is picked up by a single truck. It happened again on Aug. 29. It was also the day I canceled my recycling surcharges.

I encourage my neighbors to do the same until such time as we have a clear understanding of what happens to our recyclables. Trying to be environmentally responsible appears to be contributing only to a better bottom line for the garbage collectors.

Wolf Koch

Sterling