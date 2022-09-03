Letter: A response to Christian nationalism

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the letter to the editor from John Eades on Aug. 10. Mr. Eades addressed the United States as being under assault by a curious cult: Christian nationalists. You claim that these “righteous folks” are trying to Christianize our government, laws and society. Those who began the good work to bring our country into existence were Christian men. As they brought our country into existence, they gathered on Sept. 7, 1774, at Carpenter’s Hall in Philadelphia. Before signing the country’s new document, some prayed the following prayer (in part):

“Lord, our Heavenly Father, High and Mighty King of Kings and Lord of Lords, who sees all the dwellers on earth from Thy throne and reignest with supreme and uncontrollable power over all the kingdoms, empires, and governments, look down in mercy, we beseech thee, on these our American states, who have fled to Thee from the rod of the oppressor and throw themselves on Thy gracious protection, desiring to be dependent on Thee forever. They have come to Thee for the righteousness of their cause; they now come to Thee for the countenance and support that Thou alone canst provide. Take them under your nurturing care, Heavenly Father; give them wisdom, counsel, and valor in battle; defeat the malicious designs of our cruel adversaries; convince them of the righteousness of their cause; and, if they persist in their sanguinary purposes, of your own unerring justice, sounding in their hearts, constrain them to drop the weapons of war from their unnerved hands on the day of battle.”

Thank you for allowing me to express the Christian side of this subject.

Nancy Lenhart

Mt. Morris