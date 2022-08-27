Letter: Petunia bouquets a special part of Dixon

To the Editor:

Special thanks to everyone who developed the Dixon petunia bouquets that were placed on the streets and bridges in downtown Dixon.

For a few years, I was involved in the care of the petunias when they were street side. Needless to say, I like the bouquet displays better.

Special thanks to the Telegraph for its dedication to making the Sauk Valley and Dixon an outstanding place to live.

As Ronald Reagan said: “All of us have to have a place we go back to. Dixon is that place for me.”

Ted Trulock

Dixon