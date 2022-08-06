Letter: Bottom line: We should love and accept each other

To the Editor:

I attended the June meeting of the Dixon Library Board. I listened to the first two speakers share their concerns about the Pride display in the library.

I was aware of a form letter from the “Hide the Pride” movement of the Catholic-Vote group signed by 12 local families.

As they spoke of the need to protect their children, it appeared to me it was not just the books they were focused on. The posters they displayed and the way they spoke to board members made me uncomfortable.

The comment at the July meeting that the removal of the books was not enough and that the books should be burned was unimpressive.

I grew up a Catholic and I was taught to ”treat your neighbor as yourself” and to respect the differences of others.

I attended Pride Fest and it was a showing of love and acceptance we all should strive for. I bought a Pride shirt as a reminder to me to support the businesses on the back of the shirt.

As a mom, I also have the desire to protect my child. I love my child and his being part of the LGBTQ community is a gift. He has a right to live his life with love and acceptance. My love and support will always be with the LGBTQ community.

The bottom line is we are all God’s people. We are to love each other and accept each other.

Lisa Bales Pinegar

Dixon