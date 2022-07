A huge thank you to the members of the Class of ‘72 from Dixon High School, who put together the events for our 50th reunion.

What a great time. and the events were really fun. It certainly was fun catching up with classmates and recalling all those old memories from our days in high school.

Thank you to the high school and the Dixon Historic Theatre for the tours.

I look forward to our next reunion.

John Gridley

St. Charles