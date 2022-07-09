Letter: Guns belong in the hands of responsible people

To the Editor:

I grew up around firearms. I have fond memories of pheasant and squirrel hunting with my grandpa and clay shooting with my dad.

I think guns belong in the hands of normal, everyday, responsible, working people.

I also firmly believe that if you ever beat your spouse, are mentally ill, have a history of violence, or can’t round up a few of your family or neighbors to vouch for your sanity, then you should be permanently disarmed.

Time and time again we have seen people shoot up churches, schools, and parades with guns that should have been taken from them.

If you’re a responsible gun owner who respects firearms and, more importantly, respects other people’s right to life, I want you to keep your gun.

Ryan Latvaitis

Dixon