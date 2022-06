Brad Fritts has been helping out this great community since I can remember.

Brad has always been very involved in church and community events, such as Buddy Bags to make sure school children have something to eat each night.

Brad was very active with Rehab for Dignity, in which he organized youth to rake and work in seniors’ yards to keep them looking beautiful, giving them a sense of dignity.

Vote for Brad Fritts for state representative.

LaDonna Groshans

Dixon