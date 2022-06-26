Letter: Arellano, city officials saw Dixon through Crundwell, COVID-19

To the Editor:

Our family has known Li Arellano and his family for over 25 years. Besides being a family man, he started a Jimmy John’s business all while serving in the Army. He started serving Dixon as mayor right after the Crundwell event, which in itself was a huge challenge he did not shy away from. The city of Dixon financially survived COVID-19 with his direction and (that of) city officials. Dixon’s infrastructure has also been improved immensely. Vote for Liandro Arellano Jr. for state representative, a proven leader who stands on his own reputation.

Deb Donoho

Dixon