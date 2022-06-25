Letter: Arellano has proven integrity

To the Editor:

In the 25 or so years I’ve known Li Arellano, the thing I’ve appreciated most is his integrity.

He lived it by paying his own way through college rather than applying for government grants; by volunteering for the National Guard after 9/11 and serving three tours overseas; and by helping steward Dixon into a more fiscally responsible place as mayor for the last eight years.

He understands that public office is a public trust, not a personal benefit. Dixon and Lee County have done very well by Li. The entire state will do even better with his voice in Springfield as the representative for the Illinois 74th district.

Robert Dunbar

Dixon