Letter: Arellano has great worth ethic

To the Editor:

It takes great work ethic and business understanding to run a successful restaurant. It’s also very important to love your family and your community and give back to them when they support your livelihood. I know this myself, and I’m proud of Ashton and of my family restaurant here. Li Arellano knows this, too, and he has been giving back by serving in the Army and by doing great things (as businessman while) serving as Dixon’s mayor. That’s what we need in Springfield: Li Arellano as state representative.

Lirim Mimini

Ashton