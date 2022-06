To the Editor:

It is without hesitation that I recommend Li Arellano for the position of state representative in the 74th district. He became the mayor of Dixon after the Rita Crundwell embezzlement fiasco. He saw and heard how our community’s infrastructure had been neglected. He then championed on our behalf, helping to set Dixon in a new direction. Li Arellano, a man of integrity, action and leadership: we can do no better.

Glend Dunbar

Dixon