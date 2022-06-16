Letter: Fritts will work for parental rights

To the Editor:

In repealing the Abortion Notification Act, Illinois legislators usurped the responsibility of parents to monitor the health condition of their daughter.

Brad Fritts promises to be an articulate, forceful and reliable advocate, not only for parental rights, but for the ability of parents to ensure the life of their future grandchildren. Parents deserve to have a parental consent law on abortion passed. Brad will work hard to get that done in House District 74.

Margaret Brechon, Dixon