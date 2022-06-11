Letter: RIP Common Sense, victim of gun violence

To the Editor:

The Second Amendment gives us the right to own a gun.

The gun lobby has become so powerful, almost anyone can own a gun, even an assault weapon, often without a background check, and as young as 18.

We are murdering people, often school children, as well as people shopping, people in parking lots, and people attending church services.

Since the Sandy Hook School shooting, the nation has experienced more than 3,500 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Common Sense was preceded in death by his parents, Truth and Trust, his wife, Discretion, his daughter, Responsibility, and his son, Reason. He is survived by his two stepbrothers, My Rights and Im’a Whiner. Not many attended his funeral because so few realized he was gone.

Bob and Dorothy Thompson, Forreston