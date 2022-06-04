Letter: Tears in school parking lot after Uvalde

I’m the mother of an 8-year-old who just finished his second grade year. He loves school. But he doesn’t know that as a student in America, it’s the most dangerous place for him to be.

He doesn’t know that since preschool I’ve held nagging fear in my heart every time I drop him off.

He doesn’t know that the day after Uvalde I cried in the parking lot after he walked into the building.

Gun violence in schools isn’t a new phenomenon: It’s happened hundreds of times over the decades, even here in our quiet city of Dixon.

Yet, pro-life ”patriots” still insist that their right to own assault weapons supersedes the lives of children.

“You’ll punish law-abiding gun owners” they say. Mass shootings are very often committed with legally purchased firearms.

“Criminals don’t care about gun laws” they say. Every country on Earth experiences criminal activity, so why is the problem of mass shootings a uniquely American one?

“Arm the teachers” they say. They call them groomers, but want them to carry guns?

“Bulletproof the buildings, post armed guards,” they say. Why are they willing to send children to virtual prisons?

Their rhetoric is about as useful as a Band-Aid on an AR-15 entry wound.

Until we regulate the types of guns and amount of ammunition that can be sold, expand background checks and lengthen waiting periods, and require ongoing training and licensing, this will keep happening. How many more children will have to die at their school desks before we as a nation loudly and definitively say: “Enough.”

Victoria Bowers, Dixon