Letter: On gun violence, lift the burden from schools and demand change

To the Editor:

When I meet my Sauk students on Monday, Aug. 15, I will begin my 47th year of teaching. In my lifetime, I have watched as schools have gone from being buzzing community centers where teachers, students, parents and volunteers worked together to create joyous learning experiences to locked-down institutions where every unfamiliar person is suspect.

With each school shooting beginning with Columbine, everyone working in education has been asked to do more. School boards, administrators, teachers and students have been required to adapt and adapt again to the changed society that surrounds us.

We have been trained in active-shooter drills. We have put our students through terrifying simulations. We have stood at locked doors with 30 children behind us in the pouring rain. We have dutifully learned and implemented whatever new safety measures some non-educator has come up with that year. We have complied because we desperately want schools to be places where we can do what we love most, which is teach.

We have done our part.

From the massacre at Uvalde, Texas, we now know that the measures school personnel took so seriously do not guarantee the safety of children. The school had undergone hundreds of thousands of dollars in safety improvements. There was supposed to be a school security officer on duty. All doors should have been locked. The teachers who died were trained. The children who died were trained. Those who were hired to protect them failed.

Now it is your turn. You can do the one true thing that people who live in a democracy can do: You can vote for candidates who are brave enough to pass the type of gun safety legislation that between 80% and 90% of Americans are demanding. Stop voting for people who continue to put the blame and the burden on us.

Ted Cruz’ big idea now is to reduce the number of doors in schools. Oh, please. Schools are not the problem. Non-voters are. Voters are. Legislators are. The gun lobby is.

Change the Senate. Save our children.

Sarah Bingaman

Dixon