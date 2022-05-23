Letter: Tim Keller worthy of lifetime achievement award

To the Editor:

Thank you for your (May 18) coverage of Tim Keller receiving the Rock River Development Authority Lifetime Achievement Award. The article highlights some of his many accomplishments in preserving or helping to preserve national areas for everyone to enjoy.

We met Tim through involvement with RRDA and he inspired us to develop our own small prairie garden. Tim is an expert naturalist and freely shares his vast knowledge (and seeds!) with others.

He and his wife, Carolyn, are retired but their contributions to our environment will be seen and enjoyed for decades to come.

David Bingaman, Dixon