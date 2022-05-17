Letter: Crundwell deserves home confinement under Cares Act

To the Editor:

I am certain that Rita Crundwell had to wear a mask while at Pekin FCI. I am also fairly sure that inmates were given the option to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Ms. Crundwell is 70-years-old. She is a nonviolent person. She was also given a sentence that exceeded a person who commits murder. I have many emails from Rita along with letters. I am glad that she was given home confinement under the Cares Act. My wish is that she is healthy and that people could learn how to forgive.

John Spaine, Oregon