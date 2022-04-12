Letter: Flowers at Post House not blooming

To the Editor:

How disappointing it’s been to see the enormous pots gracing the Post House at one of the busiest corners of Dixon (Galena Ave. at Second St.) not blooming with gorgeous live plants that celebrate our Petunia City! My understanding is that the volunteers of the Rock River Garden Club have spent hours and dollars for 16 years to decorate the pots and the corner plots with seasonal flowers and plants. In the past months, the work has been taken over by someone who apparently doesn’t understand or appreciate the genuine beautification of live flowers and plants. Whoever is in charge of making the Post House attractive to those who use it for lunches, meetings, and parties needs to persuade the Rock River Garden Club to resume the decorative plantings. That corner has bloomed beautifully for many years. The club should be not only employed and encouraged to continue, but thanked for its efforts!

Judy Dixon, Dixon