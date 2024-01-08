Discover Dixon: Career fair, tourism website new in 2024

As we kick off 2024, we at Discover Dixon are so excited for the year ahead!

We would be remiss if we did not take a moment to reflect on a remarkable 2023. The community engagement has made it all possible. Discover Dixon successfully executed 64 days of community events, including two new events, Rock River Madness Cycling Event and Dement Town Music Fest.

We welcomed a tourism partnership with Lee County, broadening our reach and enhancing tourism marketing efforts for the region. We partnered with local businesses, celebrated 26 ribboncuttings, and hosted multiple opportunities to connect and learn with the business community, from entrepreneurs to long-standing local businesses. It was an exciting year and there is so much more to come!

We kicked off January with the release of our 2024 event calendar and the Discover Dixon 2024 Community Guide. This year’s guide provides all the essential resources, including contact information for all our community investors, Dixon facts and history, updates in economic development and healthcare, and more! You can find these community guides in various locations around Dixon or in our office, located at 87 S. Hennepin Ave.

A cornerstone event for Dixon is our Best of Dixon Gala. This event celebrates the accomplishments of our incredible community and all the people that make it all happen. Nominations for awards will be open soon. We look forward to receiving submissions from the community for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and 4 under 40.

New in 2024, Discover Dixon, along with Lee County Industrial Development Association, will be hosting a Career Fair on March 13. We look forward to showcasing our local employers, highlighting all the available job opportunities as well as potential career paths for students. This fair will be provided to all Dixon High School students and open to the public in the afternoon. Whether you want to learn more about our local employers, explore a change in your current career path or get placed in a job right away, this will be the event for you!

In collaboration with Lee County, a new website launched this week to promote tourism. Visitleecountyil.com will have everything you need to plan a vacation (or staycation) in Lee County. Find information on campgrounds, local events, parks, tourist attractions and more. There is so much that Lee County has to offer, and we are excited to be a part of telling that story. Be sure to follow Visit Lee County on all social media channels to join us in telling the story of our community and stay up to date on upcoming events.

This year has so much promise and we can’t wait to take the journey with you, the champions of our community! For more information on all things Discover Dixon, including ways for you to get involved as a volunteer or a sponsor, be sure to visit our website, discoverdixon.com, and sign up for our weekly community newsletter.

Amanda Wike is the executive director of Discover Dixon.