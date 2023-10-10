Fire Prevention Week: Dixon Fire Department, National Fire Protection Association spread safety message

The Dixon Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association – the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 100 years – to promote this year’s FPW campaign, “Cooking safety starts with you. Pay attention to fire prevention”.

The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA, says that year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for half of all U.S. home fires. These numbers tell us that there is still much work to do when it comes to better educating the public about ways to stay safe when cooking.

The Dixon Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2023 Fire Prevention Week theme. A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.

The Dixon Fire Department offers these key safety tips to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire:

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

The Dixon Fire Department would like to express a sincere thank you to Chris Hammitt and State Farm Insurance for their continued support of Fire Prevention Week initiatives.

To find out more about FPW programs and activities in Dixon, please contact the Dixon Fire Department at 815-288-3323. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking safety, visit www.fpw.org. For fire safety fun for kids, visit sparky.org.