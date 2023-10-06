Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Everyone knows someone

YWCA of the Sauk Valley, a proud United Way Agency of both Lee and Whiteside counties, is a leading local nonprofit dedicated to serving survivors of domestic violence. The YWCA of the Sauk Valley is proud to announce its partnership with the national #Every1KnowsSome1 campaign in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This collaborative effort aims to shed light on the pervasive issue of domestic violence and empower people to come together as communities to address this epidemic.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month, held annually in October, allows communities nationwide to join forces to raise awareness about the far-reaching impact of domestic violence. The #Every1KnowsSome1 campaign focuses on the theme that everyone knows someone affected by domestic violence, whether they realize it or not.

One in three women, one in four men, and nearly half of LGBTQ+ people will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. High rates of domestic violence are not private, individual problems – they require community solutions. By acknowledging this reality, we can collectively work toward ending domestic violence and creating safe, healthy communities for everyone.

Through events and activities throughout the month of October, the YWCA of the Sauk Valley aims to unite our community, encourage open conversations and create a supportive environment where survivors can find hope and healing. Please check our Facebook page, “YWCA of the Sauk Valley” for more information.

Brayden Everly is YWCA of the Sauk Valley’s assistant director of crisis services.