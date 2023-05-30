Beyond Trim: Leafy greens pack a nutrition punch

By my calculations, I eat around half my body weight in leafy greens annually. I like romaine and leaf lettuce, Swiss chard, and arugula. I also manage to eat a good amount of kale. But I probably eat more baby spinach than anything else.

Why the emphasis on leafy greens? It’s because they pack a punch in nutrition terms.

Nutrient density is a measure of the nutrients food provides per calorie. Dark, leafy greens are among the most nutrient-dense foods you can eat. The Centers for Disease Control did a study that calculated the nutrient density of 50 fruits and vegetables. Leafy greens were in the top 20, at number 17.

What does that mean for your health? Research shows that a leafy green diet is linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, certain cancers, macular degeneration, and type two diabetes. They may also help keep a person’s memory sharp as they age.

I like baby spinach because its mild flavor has many uses. I use it in salads, smoothies, and mashed potatoes. I recently experimented with a new recipe. You won’t believe this, but I made spinach pancakes. Here’s the recipe. It’s super easy because everything goes in the blender. It’s a fun way to sneak extra greens into your diet. I promise you won’t taste the spinach.

Spinach pancakes:

One cup of flour

One and a quarter cup of milk

One medium-ripe banana

One cup of baby spinach

Two tablespoons of ground flaxseed

One tablespoon of baking powder

One teaspoon of vanilla

One teaspoon of cinnamon

Add all the ingredients to the blender. Process the spinach on high speed until it is pureed. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat. Directly pour the batter to make pancakes about four inches in diameter. Cook for four to five minutes on one side until bubbles in the center begin to pop. Flip and cook another three to four minutes until golden brown and cooked through. Makes about 10 pancakes. The nutrition information varies based on your choice of flour and milk. Here is an estimate per pancake: 100 calories, 20 grams of carbs, four grams of protein, and four grams of fiber.