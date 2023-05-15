Beyond Trim: Changes to help lower blood pressure

Several years ago, I attended a blood drive. When they took my blood pressure, I was told it was high.

This came to me as a surprise. I was in my late 40s and healthier than most people my age. I wasn’t very overweight and exercised regularly.

I realized that I didn’t know a lot about what else might affect my blood pressure. I did what I almost always do when faced with a health question: I started reading.

I also bought a blood pressure monitor.

It’s important to monitor blood pressure because high blood pressure means a higher risk of stroke and heart attack. When blood pressure is high, our heart works harder, blood vessels can get damaged and cholesterol is pushed into artery walls. Since there are usually no symptoms, you may not be aware that it’s happening.

What I learned from reading is that weight, diet and exercise make a difference. I also learned that NSAID pain relievers, decongestants and birth control medications can raise blood pressure. Pain, poor sleep and how we react to stress also might affect blood pressure.

The American Heart Association offers suggestions for changes that can be made to control blood pressure. The suggestions include:

Eat a well-balanced, low-salt diet

Limit alcohol consumption to two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women

Enjoy regular physical activity

Manage stress

Maintain a healthy weight

Quit smoking

Take medications properly

I’ve already made some changes. I check my blood pressure more frequently. I still exercise regularly, but I pay more attention to my sodium intake. I practice yoga and use breathing exercises to calm myself if I’m stressed.

It took effort, but I’ve been able to lower my blood pressure without medication.