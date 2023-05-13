Shutter to Think: Clearing the hurdles during spring’s busiest run

Amboy’s Elly Jones looks for the finish line as Fulton’s Emery Wherry loses her footing in the 100 hurdles Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the class 1A Erie girls track sectional. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

If there was a way to sum up the upcoming period of work I’ll be facing in the coming weeks, it’s fully contained in this image.

An adrenaline-fueled five weeks of playoffs, graduations, Memorial Day recognitions and regular assignments of daily journalism.

I’m going to bear witness to many wins. Sprinters will speed past their competition, graduates will proudly walk the stage, shortstops will scoop that hot shot up the middle, and veterans who paid the ultimate price will be revered and recognized.

But one can’t have a win without a loss.

An out-of-focus key play in that sectional softball game, that winning athlete at state track who I missed competing, misnaming a graduate when I was sure I had my notes correct and flat out not being able to pay the respects to all the community events where our fallen soldiers are recognized on Memorial Day.

This time of year is tiring and frustrating and expensive. I eat crappy food on the road, and I don’t get to the gym.

And yet, I look forward to the competition, the joy, the tears and seeing the respect this community has in droves. (Just don’t tell my bosses).

So, just like in this picture, there’s going to be instances of beaming pride, times of falling forward and many hurdles that still stand in the way.

• Follow Alex T. Paschal on Instagram @svmphotogs or message him at apaschal@shawmedia.com.