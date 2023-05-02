Beyond Trim: The best ways to dress a salad

Dark, leafy greens are packed with nutrients and contain so few calories that you almost don’t have to count them.

Using greens such as spinach, kale, romaine and arugula daily in a well-balanced salad with vegetables, fruits, beans, whole grains, nuts and seeds can ensure you get enough fiber, vitamins and minerals to meet your daily requirements.

Salad dressings are an important component of any salad. However, many store-bought or commercially produced dressings contain ingredients that aren’t healthy. They can be high in sodium, sugar and unhealthy fats and may contain preservatives, chemicals or artificial ingredients.

It’s easy to create your own salad dressings. The simplest version is vinegar and oil. Those ingredient shaker bottles on restaurant salad bars also are a great option for home.

Another two-ingredient salad “dressing,” and one of my favorites, is mashed avocado with lime juice, salt and pepper. I use it to top a Southwestern-style salad with romaine lettuce, black beans, corn and tomatoes.

If you’d like something with more flavor, here are two easy recipes to try:

Simple Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup of vinegar (white, red, balsamic or sherry)

2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard

One minced, small clove of garlic

3/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Honey Mustard Dressing:

1/4 cup of Dijon mustard

4 tablespoons of honey

4 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For either recipe, add the ingredients to a small jar and shake until combined. Store the unused portion in the refrigerator. Use within four to five days.

The sky is the limit with salad dressings, and you can get creative. Simple dressings are the ones you will use over and over because they complement many different greens and vegetables.

Here’s another tip: When I eat at a restaurant, I ask if they make their own salad dressings. You’d be surprised how many do. Try to avoid fatty blue cheese or Thousand Island dressings. Go for a vinaigrette or another lighter option if they have one.