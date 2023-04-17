Beyond Trim: Ways to eat less when eating out

First, let me say that I love eating out. It’s not so much about the food, because I enjoy cooking and can make a tasty meal. It’s getting out of the house, having someone serve you, having someone else cook and spending time with family and friends. It’s my favorite form of entertainment.

But eating out has a downside. It can be challenging to control your weight if you’re eating out a lot. People who eat out more tend to consume more calories. This is because restaurant portions are large, and you don’t always know what’s in what you’re eating. We also may tend to eat more in social situations.

You could cook and eat all your meals at home, but few people want to do that. If you’re going to eat out frequently, here are some tricks you can use to stay on track:

Go online. Many restaurants have their menus available on their website or on social media. Check out the menu and decide what you’re going to order before you head out. Don’t even look at a menu when you get there. It’s a mental trick that keeps you from making a poor choice because something “looks good.”

Order first. You'll be less likely to change your mind about what you want if you're the first person to place an order. You'll be less likely to be influenced by what others order.

Have it your way. Don't be afraid to ask that butter, sauces or bacon be left off your food. Servers are used to dealing with people with special dietary needs and food allergies.

Share a meal. This is a time-tested tactic to save calories. If you can't find a like-minded diner or you're dining alone, ask for a to-go box and put half the meal aside before eating.

Know your portion sizes. Your hand is a great tool for estimating portion sizes and calories. A palm-sized portion of lean protein is 4 to 6 ounces and ranges from 100 to 300 calories. A cupped handful of starchy food is usually less than 200 calories. A fist-sized portion of vegetables is less than 50 calories. It's not a perfect system, but it will give you an idea if the plate of food in front of you is enough for one or two meals.

Fat is the most calorie-dense macronutrient, with more than twice the calories of protein or carbohydrate. I also recommend avoiding fried food entirely if you’re watching your weight.

Keep these tips in mind the next time you’re dining out. Don’t forget to properly tip a server who complies with your special requests.