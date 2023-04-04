Beyond Trim: Easy recipes to make with avocados

Avocados are a good source of healthy unsaturated fats and a surprisingly good source of fiber. They’re the star players in avocado toast, one of the past decade’s most iconic dishes. But if you’ve only eaten avocado as a toast topping or in guacamole, you may be ready for new ways to enjoy it. Here are a couple of recipes to widen your green horizons.

Avocado, Mango, and Black Bean Salad

Two limes

Two to three tablespoon of finely diced red onion

One large ripe avocado

One ripe mango

One 15 ounce can of black beans, drained and rinsed

Two tablespoons of chopped parsley or cilantro

Grate one of the limes zest into a medium bowl. Squeeze the juice out of both limes into the bowl. Add the red onion and stir. Slice the avocado in half and remove the pit. Remove the skin and cut the avocado into bite-sized pieces. Add the pieces to the bowl and mix gently. Slice the mango along each side of the pit. Cross-hatch each half of the flesh, turn inside out, and slice the cubes into the bowl. Add the parsley, mix, and serve. Best eaten the same day it’s made. Serves two to three people.

No Cook Avocado Pasta Sauce

The sauce uses avocado to give it a thick, rich texture instead of cheese or heavy cream with unhealthy saturated fat. A handful of baby spinach enhances the nutrition, while mild green chiles add a little heat.

Ingredients:

One large, ripe avocado

Two minced garlic cloves

One cup of baby spinach

A quarter of a cup of mild canned chopped green chiles, or to taste

A quarter teaspoon of black pepper

One teaspoon of olive oil

One to two tablespoons lemon juice

Half of a cup of hot pasta water

Cook eight ounces of your favorite short pasta according to the package directions. While the pasta is cooking, combine all of the ingredients in a blender, except the water. When the pasta is almost fully cooked, scoop out half of a cup of the water and add it to the blender. Blend until smooth. Drain the pasta and return it to the pot. Pour the sauce and stir to coat. Serve warm.