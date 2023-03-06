Beyond Trim: What foods help keep blood sugar in check?

You may have heard of the glycemic index, or GI for short.

It’s a measure of how quickly a food raises your blood sugar level. More specifically, it compares the rate at which a specific food is digested with a control food – namely, white bread.

There can be variations in how a person’s blood sugar responds to some foods. For the most part, the GI food value is independent of any one individual’s glucose tolerance.

It’s good to know which foods have a lower GI index if you’re trying to avoid blood-sugar spikes.

It’s also important to note that even if a food has a flat glycemic response, that doesn’t mean the food is beneficial for your health. For example, there are high-fat and high-sugar foods that have a relatively low GI.

Two aspects seem to make a difference in a food’s GI: the amount of protein and the amount of fiber it contains.

For example, sugary drinks have a high GI index because sugars absorb quickly when dissolved in liquid. On the other hand, whole, intact grains and beans contain good amounts of both protein and fiber and have a flat GI response.

The degree of processing makes a difference in how foods affect blood sugar responses.

Oatmeal is a great example. There’s a difference between consuming the instant oats found in single-serving packets that contain added sugar and those that are whole rolled or steel-cut oats. The instant oats are milled finer and digest quickly. The sugar is digested even faster. Rolled oats and steel-cut oats with no added sugar digest slower.

As for beans, you can probably guess that hummus is going to digest faster than eating the whole form of chickpeas.

Some people avoid starchy foods such as grains and beans, but consumption of these more complex starches has been associated with reduced blood glucose, insulin and cholesterol levels. They may also be healthier for the gut because they increase the production of healthy bacteria.

To keep blood sugar steady, limit sugar-sweetened beverages and avoid processed foods with white flour and sugar. Make sure each meal combines some lean protein and a good amount of fiber from whole food starches and fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.