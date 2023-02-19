Beyond Trim: Eating beans for a heart-healthy diet

Due to the rising price of food, you might be looking for some inexpensive meal options. Look no further than the canned bean aisle at the supermarket.

Beans are cheap, versatile and packed with good nutrition. In fact, the American Heart Association suggests that eating beans as part of a heart-healthy diet can help to improve your cholesterol levels.

When I can, I like to cook dry beans from scratch. I almost always have a can or two of beans in the pantry for quick meals. Here are a couple of my favorite recipes:

Smashed Chickpea Salad:

One 15-ounce can of chickpeas or garbanzo beans

3 tablespoons of light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

1/4 cup of diced onion

1/4 cup of diced celery

Black pepper, to taste

In a mixing bowl, smash the chickpeas with a potato masher or sturdy fork. Mix in the remaining ingredients. Serve on bread as a sandwich or as a salad topping. Serves four.

Quick Black Bean Soup:

Two cans of low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

One small diced onion

Two cloves of diced garlic

2 teaspoons of cumin

2 cups of low-sodium vegetable broth

Salt and pepper, to taste

Add a splash of the vegetable broth to a pot over medium-high heat. Add onions and garlic and stir for three to five minutes until the onion is translucent. Add cumin and stir for a minute or two until fragrant. Add half of the beans and remaining broth to the pot. Stir and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and mash the beans with a potato masher or use a handheld blender to blend until smooth. Return the pan to the heat and add the remaining beans and optional ingredients. Simmer for 10 minutes. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve as is or with suggested toppings. Serves four.

Optional ingredients: canned tomatoes with chiles, chopped tomato, chopped peppers, corn, sliced zucchini, brown rice

Optional toppings: avocado, chopped tomato, chopped onion, shredded cheese, cilantro, squeeze of lime, tortilla chips

While beans are great for heart health, too much sodium is not. When choosing canned beans, look for the lowest sodium option available. Rinse and drain the beans to remove more of the sodium.