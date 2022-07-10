Beyond Trim: How to make healthier frozen treats for summer

There is nothing that tastes better on a hot summer day than a frozen dessert. Ice cream and fruity popsicles can really hit the spot, but commercially made treats contain unhealthy amounts of fat and/or sugar, plus other questionable ingredients.

Luckily, you can enjoy healthier versions of cold, frosty treats by making them yourselves. These recipes are easy enough to make with the kids, and you can enjoy them all summer long.

Fudgy Freezer Pops

I always have frozen banana slices on hand. They are great for making smoothies and quick milkshakes. If you wait until your bananas are super ripe to freeze them, you won’t need any added sugar to make your treats taste sweet!

Ingredients:

1½ cups frozen sliced banana – thaw five to 10 minutes at room temperature

½ cup plain unsweetened almond milk

½ teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup smooth almond butter

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

dash of salt

popsicle molds or small paper cups with popsicle sticks

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender*. Pulse to combine and then blend to smoothie consistency. This may take 60 to 90 seconds. Pour mixture into molds. Freeze for two hours.

*If you don’t have a high-speed blender, you can blend all ingredients except the bananas in your blender until smooth and then add the bananas gradually.

Strawberry Margarita Sorbet

There is a little sugar in this recipe but not nearly as much as you’d find in a sorbet from the grocery store or ice cream shop.

¼ cup sugar

1 cup water

4 cups fresh or frozen strawberries (If using frozen, let them thaw at room temperature for a bit – they still can have some ice crystals.)

Juice of one lime

Add sugar and water to a small sauce pan and stir together. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer for five minutes. Set aside to cool. Add strawberries, syrup and lime juice to food processor or blender. Pulse until strawberries are broken down but not “juiced.” This took six pulses in my food processor; it might take more or less for you.

Pour mixture into a 2-quart baking dish and freeze until edges are getting solid (one to two hours). With a fork, scrape the frozen edges into the center and redistribute the mixture evenly. Return to freezer for another one to two hours until solid.

To serve:

Let sit at room temp for 20 to 30 minutes until scoopable.

• Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.