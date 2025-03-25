Celebrate United Way’s campaign, local volunteers at May 1 luncheon in Dixon

Ashley Richter is the executive director at United Way of Lee County. (Photo provided by Ashley Richter)

DIXON — Everyone is invited to United Way’s 2024-2025 Campaign Celebration Luncheon, scheduled to take place at noon Thursday, May 1, at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon.

Join us in celebrating the collective impact we’ve made together and honoring the achievements of the past year. This luncheon promises to be an inspiring and uplifting gathering as we reflect on the positive changes we’ve brought to our community through United Way’s initiatives.

Tickets for the luncheon are $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased online at www.unitedwayofleecounty.org.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals dedicated to creating positive change in our community. Your presence will make our celebration even more meaningful. Please RSVP by April 25. Your timely response is appreciated. We eagerly anticipate celebrating another successful campaign year with our community!

Along with our upcoming Celebration Luncheon, you can support United Way through our other upcoming events. We will be partnering with Tipsy to hold a Guest Bartender Night from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 25.

Guest bartenders will be working to earn tips that directly benefit United Way of Lee County. So far, our guest bartenders include Sarah Partington from Sauk Valley Community College; Jennifer Lang and Amber Schmidt with Discover Dixon; Julie Helfrich, Elisa Gatz, Ashley Richter and Brigitte Becker with Dixon Public Schools.

We also will be partnering with Coffee Crush on Monday, May 5, to hold our annual Coffee for A Cause Day! You can stop by Coffee Crush in Dixon anytime that day to grab your favorite food and drink and a percentage of all sales will be donated to United Way.

We love being able to partner with local businesses to create unique and fun fundraising opportunities. If you own a business and want to get involved in supporting United Way, reach out to Ashley at arichter@uwleeco.org. We are happy to discuss opportunities on how we can partner.

Money that we raise through our campaign and events helps support our 34 local nonprofit partners. We believe that United Is The Way to a better community for all!

Ashley Richter is the executive director of United Way of Lee County and United Way of Ogle County.