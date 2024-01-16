Beyond Trim: Please don’t be seated

I was stuck in the house for a couple of days recently. It was really tempting to spend the time just reading and watching television, but I resisted that because I am aware of the dangers of sedentary behavior.

Sedentary behavior, defined as long periods of time spent expending minimal effort while sitting or lying, is detrimental to your health. Habitual sedentary behavior has been linked to:

Obesity

Type 2 diabetes

Some types of cancer

Cardiovascular disease

Early death

Depression and anxiety

Reduced metabolism

Impaired ability to control blood sugar levels



Now that you are aware of the problems associated with being sedentary you will hopefully resolve to spend less time sitting and/or reclining. These ideas may help:

Snack on activity: If you have a sedentary hobby like reading, watching television, video games or sewing, make an effort to get up and move around at least every 30 minutes. Set an alarm on your phone or your watch as a cue to get up. If you are watching television, you might use commercials as a signal to stand, stretch or take a lap around the couch.

Take a stand: If you are working at home or if your employer allows, consider a standing desk. There are even treadmills designed to fit under a desk. I use a standing desk that can be raised or lowered depending on the situation. It took a little getting used to but now that I am in the habit of standing at my desk it feels weird to sit there for any length of time.

Make a connection: There are thousands of free exercise videos for all fitness levels on YouTube, including walking, yoga, strength training, etc. I love walking outdoors at lunch time, but these videos save my life when the weather is bad. I just change into sneakers and close my office door. If you spend a lot of time in front of the television or computer for entertainment purposes, consider looking for these programs.

Many people balk at the thought of “exercise” or think they have to walk 10,000 steps a day to be healthy (a totally arbitrary number, by the way.) Isn’t it good to know that you can improve your heath by simply getting up off the couch occasionally?

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.