Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed June 9-16

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Victory Center Ministries to Kevyn R. Eckstrom, 511 N. Third Ave., Albany, $150,000.

Daniel R. and Douglas D. Koster to David S. Jakobs, 809 W. 29th St., Sterling, $62,500.

Richard K. Barsema Estate, Rana S. Barsema and Christine L. Reedy to Joshua M. Lyons, 1230 15th Ave., Fulton, $83,000.

Mary Jo Dalton and John D., James T., Christopher S., Anthony F. and Andrew J. Campbell to Francisco J. Santa Cruz, 201 Olive St., Morrison, $169,900.

Debra K. Akker to Jesse W. Wright, 13501 Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $190,000.

Nicholas Byington to Samara and Pattric Boden, 507 Galt Ave., Rock Falls, $71,000.

Steven N. and Jean H. Eggemeyer to Daniel C. Dougherty, 202 E. Park St., Morrison, $130,000.

Deborah K. Robbins to Chate Family Investments, 19270 Fellows Road, Morrison, $125,000.

Megan E. Gierhart to Justin R. and Stacey R. Penaflor, 1307 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $79,900.

Pervez Hai to Michael J. Bushaw, 1402 W. Third St., Sterling, $36,000.

Ronnie D. Morse Jr. to Trenden Schwindenhammer and Brittany Rus, 28480 W. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $156,000.

Jesse W. and Stephanie M. Wright to Mark and Tonia Ernst, 533 E. High St., Morrison, $150,000.

Juan O. and Laura M. Moreno to Chad D. and Jackie Molina, 806 W. 12th St., Sterling, $125,000.

Robert C. and Brenda S. Hayes to Kameron DawTyne and Mary Grace Riley, 22109 Buell Road, Sterling, $350,000.

Brian D. and Amy J. Bohm to Raymond J. Lillrose, 24990 Como Road, Sterling, $282,000.

Brandon Michael and Sarah Rae Clark to Jenna Schofield, 610 W. 11th St., Sterling, $160,000.

Gregorio and Irene Santos Salazar Diaz and Rosa Ibarra to Joseph Aaron Green and Melissa Amairany Buyers, 500 E. Third St., Rock Falls, $115,000.

Paul D. Jensen to Taniya Ritenour, 510 14th Ave., Sterling, $85,000.

Randall Lathrop and Suzann M. Hughes to Mark and Gail Terveer, 901 E. Humphrey Ave., Rock Falls, $170,000.

Shaine M. and Marla Demay to Christopher D. and Ashley Marie Barnett, 114 Maple Ave., Morrison, $138,500.

Mark J. and Tonia L. Ernst to Shaine M. and Marla Demay, 13790 Damen Road, Morrison, $265,000.

Christopher R. and Savannah D. Dravis to Eduardo Delacruz Arrezola, 1316 14th Ave., Sterling, $70,000.

LL 1608 E. Rock Falls Road LLC to Kelly Gang LLC, 1608 E. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $640,000.

Barry J. and Tara M. Dykhuizen to Chase A. Scarbrough Sr., 607 N. Orange St., Morrison, $210,000.

Douglas E. Sisson to Adam S. Mireles, 2001 Chestnut Ave., Sterling, $70,000.

Quit claim deeds

Vincent A. Glowacki to Colleen Chan, 104 E. First St., Lyndon, $0.

Terry Papoccia to Jullian Horton, one parcel in Sterling Township, $1,000.

Trustees deeds

Sherry L. Leesman Trust, Jeronimo Chavez, trustee, to Terry and Edith Abell, 28355 Woodside Drive, Rock Falls, $130,000.

Gerhard A. Yager Trust, Farmers National Bank, trustee, to Mark C. and Kimberly S. Hansen, two parcels in Prophetstown Township and 14931 Lomax Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Linscheid Family Trust, Gregory P. Linscheid, trustee, to Sarah Rae Clark, 26972 Pilgrim Road, Sterling, $240,000

Executors deed

Casper H. Badenhorst Estate to Jennifer Alvarez Ohaver and Christine Alvarez, 1301 Locust St., Sterling, $84,900.

Deeds

Whiteside County clerk to TLI Inc. and Douglas J. Johnson, 1403 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Gregory J. Thies to Nationstar Mortgage, 107 E. Fourth St., Lyndon, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Ann Connolly to Larry Shaffer, 1020 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $31,000.

Nico Diaz to Roland R. Rose and Steven A. Avey, 1610 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $190,000.

Darlene J. Smith to Jordan Timothy and Jennifer Anne Johnson, block 9, lot 178, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

Glen Philip Lewis to Angle L. and Marie B. Santaba, block 10, lot 52, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $9,499.

Luz A. Nieves to Michael E. and Lisa A. Ahlert, block 22, lot 87, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

Lawrence Walsh to Mark W. Cummings, block 210, lot 98, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $900.

Michele Davidson-Militello to Tommy E. and Shannon M. Castaneda, block 27, lot 151, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,000.

George R. and Ruth M. Graham to Brenda Noemi and Ricardo Perez, block 6, lot 95, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Brian and Laura Ramey to Mario A. and Alexandra Roque, block 11, lot 113, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Joyce E. Bennett to Allen W. and Cheri L. Wickert, 1191 Bay Drive, Dixon, $140,000.

Hvarre Holding LLC to Laurie C. and Thomas E. Chilton, 1507 Eadens Place, Dixon, $165,000.

Alden R. Rudiger to Ann E. Grennan, 770 Evelyn Rose Lane, Dixon, $280,000.

Brandon G. and Megan Anne Dettman to Old Time Rentals LLC, 1605 Washington Ave., Dixon, $127,000.

William Flynn to CKR Real Estate LLC, 904 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $134,000.

Ovidiu H. Nicoara to Jeffrey R. Thormeyer, 54 Carriage Hill Drive, Sterling, $230,000.

Dan U. and Katherine E. Royer to Sadie I. and Claire E. Miller, 622 N. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $135,500.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to James and Marlene J. Whildin, 741 W. First St., Brooklyn, $0.

Dylan Sheraden to Dalton D. Beaird, 805 Evans Ave., Ashton, $129,000.

Kim Ledlow to William Paul Fredres and Castellena D. Thompson, 411 Wyoming Ave., Paw Paw, $204,000.

Quit claim deeds

James E. and Janelle F. Delhotal Revocable Living Trust, Janelle F. Delhotal, trustee, to Ciara Scott, 136 N. Blackstone Ave., Amboy, $38,900.

Giselle L. Pace to Jason M. Ness, 262 Brookside Drive, Paw Paw, $10.

Kimberly A. Lancaste, also Savage, to Corey L. Carter, 1345 Steward Road, Steward, $30,000.

Michael M. and Yvonne K. Mulroe to James and Jenifer Roberts, block 11, lot 3, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

Henry A. John Trust 101, Darrell J. and Darrell L. John, trustees, and Darrell L. and Darrell J. John to Thomas and Diane Greenwood, 1573 US route 52, Dixon, $112,500.

Jeanette A. and Glen C. Hart Trust No. 101 and 102, Glenda Carol Valle, Galen C. and Glen C. Hart, co-trustees, to Rebecca J. Wiebrecht, 1018 Tee St., Dixon, $215,000.

Todd S. and Christine V. Moffett Trust No. 1, Todd S. and Christine V. Moffett, trustees, to Edward Gerald and Patricia S. St. Pierre, block 21, lot 174, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,200.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Scot Kennedy to Stephen and Desiree Schindlbeck, 1230 Sunset Terrace, Rochelle, $282,000.

Randell and Bonnie Gillette to Douglas L. and Samantha R. Taylor, 6500 E. Hales Corner Road, Byron, $124,000.

Johnny L. Ludwick Jr. and Theresa L. Martinez to Antonio Jefthe Lopez Pichardo, 6846 S. James Drive, Rochelle, $172,000.

Kristin E. Akins, also Stinnett, to Justin and Crystal Zell, 4977 and 4986 N. Mt. Vernon Road, Forreston, $223,300.

Keith and Shey Lowman to Craig K. and Jennifer A. Van Fleet, 6955 W. White Eagle Road, Adeline, $289,000.

Angela and Santiago Ramos Jr. to Devyn P. and Riley K. Williams, 834 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $130,000.

Timothy J. and Jamese K. Swanson to Kevin D. and Danielle Tuegel, 525 Westfield Drive, Stillman Valley, $268,400.

Benjamin W. and Jorden J. Sasscer and Dylan R. Simler to Paige Reubin, 401 S. Second Ave., Forreston, $80,900.

James R. and Sharon K. Schultz to Carmen and Victor M. Aldaco Sr., 508 N. Sixth St., Oregon, $221,000.

Mark A. Sanders to Emmitt W. Martin, one parcel on North McKendrie Avenue, Mt. Morris, $25,000.

Janet Lee Wehmeyer to Thomas Pacey, 504 S. Third St., Oregon, $159,000.

Carol Ann and Richard J. Masterson to David and Amber Whitcombe, 107-109 Blackberry Circle, Dixon, $168,000.

Putnam Group LLC to Samuel Covarrubias Lira, 1036 N. Third St., Rochelle, $167,000.

Gregory A. and Gay C. Smith to James A. and Elizabeth M. Lovelady Smith, 7278 S. Rock Nation Road, Dixon, $90,000.

Terrance L. and Melissa L. Inman to Harry P. and Roxanne M. Charnock, 1200 Carrie Ave., Rochelle, $230,000.

Justin and Christa McGrath to Raymond Hartwig, 8444 E. Flagg Road, Chana, $327,320.

Scott E. and Kristine D. Meadows to Justin and Christa McGrath, 8444 E. Flagg Road, Chana, $269,900.

David and Marie Parker to Megan and Mark Dempsey, 7905 W. Renee Rue, Dixon, $230,000.

George W. and Linda Wolf to Norman Peters, 304-306 Deer Paint Drive, Dixon, $9,550.

Christy Forcier to Brittany Bankes, 113 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $198,000.

Lyle G. and Cynthia K. Headon to Pineapple Development LLC, 107 S. Main St., Creston, $80,000.

Kim and Cu Nguyen to Christina Lynn and Justin A. Neale, 1750 Knights Lane, Rochelle, $266,000.

Erica M. Shearer to Nicole and Adam Hill, 206 W. Pacific St., Davis Junction, $79,000.

Trustees deeds

Barbara A. Gaertner Trust, Barbara A. Gaertner, trustee, to Kelly and Marci Cordaro, 610 W. Chinquapin Drive, Oregon, $490,000.

Lamonte and Judith Aurand Trust, John Kenneth Devries, trustee, to Marcelino Millan, 806 Midway Court, Oregon, $250,000.

Melvin D. Wilton Trust, Melvin D. Wilton, trustee, to Elizabeth Kurtz, 335 Erickson Road, Rochelle, $115,000.

Jeffrey B. Lang Trust, Jeffrey B. Lang, trustee, to Ruben M. Blanco and Cruz B. Curry, 204 E. McConaughy Ave., Rochelle, $200,000.

Dipak A. and Jyoti D. Patel Revocable Trust, Dipak A. and Jyoti D. Patel, trustees, to Maria V. Legrain and Jorge L. Mendez, 1229 Fenny Court, Rochelle, $365,000.

CMT Trust 917, Christine M. Telkamp, trustee, to Carol M. Severson, 405 S. Second St., Oregon, $31,800.

Deeds in trust

Edward C. Vock to Judson Road Trust, Edward C. Vock, trustee, 7561 W. Judson Road, Oregon, $0.

Richard Little to LGC Trust 816, Kayla Raper, trustee, 1209 S. Second St. and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office