Sterling Police

Manuel J. Atilano, 65, of Rock Falls; 10:57 a.m. Wednesday at Freeport Road and East Lynn Boulevard; disobeying a stop sign.

Elizabeth A. Smith, 35, of Lyndon; 4:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Third Avenue; Bureau County warrant, failure to appear, failure to reduce speed.

Rock Falls Police

Carlos T. Loyola, 23, of Sterling; 12:45 p.m. at Whiteside County Court House in Morrison; violation of an order of protection two counts; taken to Whiteside County jail.