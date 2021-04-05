November 28, 2023
Police reports for Monday, April 5, 2021

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
Sterling Police

Courtney M. Jones, 19, of Rock Falls; 8:43 a.m. Wednesday at East Second Street and Third Avenue; no insurance.

Evelynn K. Gann, 20, of Rock Falls; 10:16 a.m. Wednesday at East Lynn Boulevard and East Lincolnway; failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

David V. Terrock, 45, of Sterling; 11:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Locust Street; failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Kyle Cooper, 32, of Rock Falls; 8:01 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Avenue E; domestic battery; taken to Whiteside County jail.

Dixon Police

Samantha D. Vandyke, 29, of Dixon; 4 p.m. March 29 in the 200 block of West Morgan Street; failure to appear; posted bond.

Jovana V. Danielowski, 30, of Dixon; 8:27 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue; failure to pay or appear; posted bond.

Tiffany M. Kotulek, 34, of Dixon; 2:06 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Washington Avenue; DUI, improper lane usage, no insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol; posted bond.

Shaye C. Blanton, 33, of Rock Falls; 11:58 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of South Galena Avenue; failure to appear in an expired driver’s license case; posted $1,000 bond.

Amboy Police

Kari L. McKeown, 21, of Amboy; 12 a.m. Saturday; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal damage to property, no driver’s license, Whiteside County warrant for failure to appear in a theft case; taken to Lee County jail on $20,000 bond.

Oregon Police

Chaivan J. Price, 26, of Chadwick; 8:34 p.m. March 23 at 13th Street and Pines Road; possession of more than 100 grams of marijuana, invalid driver’s license.

Amber L. Jordan, 37, of Oregon; 3:22 p.m. March 24; Whiteside County warrant in an obstructing a court order case.

Jennifer N. Palmer, 40, of Mt. Morris; 4:58 p.m. March 24; suspended license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Polo Police

Jason S. Brown, 45, of Polo; 5:45 p.m. Saturday; revoked license.

Morrison Police

Haley D.M. Zuidema, 31, of Sterling; 2:05 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Lincolnway; DUI alcohol.

Jesus J.E. Sotelo, 34, of Morrison; March 29; no valid driver’s license.

Lee County Sheriff

Justice W. Rock, 26, of Lee; 10:54 p.m. Thursday; two counts of disorderly conduct, suspended license, LaSalle County warrant for failure to appear in a canceled/revoked/suspended registration case; posted $3,100 bond.

Gabriel GB McGuire, 19, of Dixon; 11:14 a.m. Friday; failure to appear; posted $1,000 bond.

Ogle County Sheriff

Brian A. Eich, 32, of Dixon; 6:27 a.m. Saturday at Mason Street and Division Avenue, Polo; DUI alcohol, concealed carry violation, no insurance, speeding, wrong way on a one-way street; issued I-bond, more charges pending.

Andrew D. Rutherford, 26, Oregon; 1:09 a.m. March 28 in the 100 block of North Third Street; DUI alcohol, DUI BAC greater than .08%, no lights, fleeing, disobeying a traffic control signal, failure to signal, no insurance.

Leo R. Dempewolf, 29, of Oregon; 1:16 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of state Route 2; no insurance.

