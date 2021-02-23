August 13, 2023
Police reports for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
emergency lights

emergency lights (Stock image)

Dixon Police

Robert William Odle, 57, of Dixon; 7:57 p.m. Monday; domestic battery subsequent offense, domestic battery, aggravated assault; taken to Lee County jail.

Lee County Sheriff

Letisha K. Long, 38, of Sterling; 11:48 a.m. Monday; possession of methamphetamine, theft, sale of a stolen firearm; taken to Lee County jail on $100,000 bond.

Oregon Police

Nikolas J. Barnhart, 23, of Chana; 7:39 p.m. Feb. 17 at 10th and Webster streets; no insurance.

State Police

Robert C. Richardson, 31, of Mount Morris; 2:26 a.m. Sunday on state Route 64 and Meridian Road, Ogle County; DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage; issued recognizance bond.

