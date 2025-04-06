BEST job search workshop is April 8 in Sterling 

STERLING – The Sterling Public Library will host a job search workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, at the library.

Representatives from Business Employment Skills Team, Inc. and Illinois Department of Employment Security will be on hand to share information and resources for area job seekers. This workshop is free and open to the public.

BEST, Inc. is a nonprofit agency that administers federally funded programs under the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, La Salle, Lee, Ogle, Putnam and Whiteside counties. For information, call 815-631-2146.