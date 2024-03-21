March 20, 2024
Women’s college basketball: SVCC’s Veltrop, Day, Schroeder-Ranz earn All-Arrowhead Conference honors

Veltrop named MVP, Day named 2nd team all-conference, Schroeder-Ranz named co-Coach of the Year

By Dan Wussow
Morrison's Shelby Veltrop (22) looks to make a move to the basket against Orangeville during the championship game at the 1A Pearl City Regional on Friday.

Morrison's Shelby Veltrop (22) looks to make a move to the basket against Orangeville during the championship game at the 1A Pearl City Regional in 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Sauk Valley Community College freshmen forwards Shelby Veltrop and Harvest Day and head coach Julie Schroeder-Ranz were honored Wednesday with All-Arrowhead Conference selections for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season.

Veltrop, a former Morrison High School standout and 2023 SVM Girls Basketball Player of the Year, was named first-team all-conference and conference MVP. Day, a former Dixon High School standout, was named second-team all-conference. Schroeder-Ranz earned co-Coach of the Year honors with Carl Sandburg College’s Kellen Fernetti.

The Skyhawks split the conference title this season.

Sauk Valley College’s Harvest Day drives to the hoop against Rock Valley Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at SVCC.

Sauk Valley College’s Harvest Day drives to the hoop against Rock Valley last season at SVCC. (Alex T. Paschal)

