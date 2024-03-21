Women’s college basketball: SVCC’s Veltrop, Day, Schroeder-Ranz earn All-Arrowhead Conference honors

Morrison's Shelby Veltrop (22) looks to make a move to the basket against Orangeville during the championship game at the 1A Pearl City Regional in 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Sauk Valley Community College freshmen forwards Shelby Veltrop and Harvest Day and head coach Julie Schroeder-Ranz were honored Wednesday with All-Arrowhead Conference selections for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season.

Veltrop, a former Morrison High School standout and 2023 SVM Girls Basketball Player of the Year, was named first-team all-conference and conference MVP. Day, a former Dixon High School standout, was named second-team all-conference. Schroeder-Ranz earned co-Coach of the Year honors with Carl Sandburg College’s Kellen Fernetti.

The Skyhawks split the conference title this season.