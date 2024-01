ROCK FALLS – Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday in which a house in the 400 block of Third Avenue was hit by gunfire, Chief Dave Pilgrim said in a news release Saturday morning.

No one was injured.

Anyone with any information, or video surveillance of vehicles coming in and out of the area around that time, is asked to call the department at 815-622-1140 or the anonymous reward hotline, Whiteside County Crimestoppers, at 815-625-7867.