Bruce Hunter named 2023 Whiteside County’s ‘Friend of the Fair’

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Fair Board has chosen Bruce “Beav” Hunter as its 2023 Friend of the Fair.

“He has consistently volunteered his time and various services for the Whiteside County Fair over the course of many years,” fair officials said in a news release. “He has coordinated the wrecker services for our demolition derbies year after year while often bringing two wreckers of his own to assist on the track in getting the demo cars moved as quickly as possible to keep the show moving for our packed grandstand audiences.”

Whenever asked, Hunter has supplied a variety of “out of service” vehicles to the fairgrounds for use in its various thrill shows including this year’s Monster Truck Show, according to the release.

“A lesser known contribution, is Beav assisted in the beautification and preservation of our historic round barn, which serves as the symbol and landmark attraction of our fair. In 2013, the roof of the barn was replaced, and prior to that project, it was determined that the spire that sits atop the barn needed a facelift as well. Fair board member Mike Wiersema (whose first job in high school was working with Beav at Hunter’s Body Shop), hand painted the spire and then asked Beav, who graciously accepted, to seal the spire in his body shop to preserve its magnificent beauty for the next decade and beyond,” according to the release.

