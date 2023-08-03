Construction of canoe, kayak launch underway at Lowell Park

DIXON – Work is well underway for the Dixon Park District’s new canoe and kayak launch at Lowell Park.

The $150,000 project will allow users to make their way down to the launch area, secure their vessel on a floating dock before shoving off for a day of fun on the water.

The Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant launch will make transporting the kayak or canoe safe and easy.

“The $60,000 dock is custom made for this area,” executive director Duane Long said. “There’s also a sign on the premises to instruct exactly how to use it.”

Also available will be a kayak rental kiosk. Using a smart phone, renters can help themselves to a boat for the day. No time table has been set for an opening as of yet but hopes of a late August, early September day. An $80,000 grant also helped fund the project.