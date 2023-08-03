August 03, 2023
Construction of canoe, kayak launch underway at Lowell Park

By Alex T. Paschal
Chris Dravis of Dravis Landscaping works Friday, July 21, 2023 on the construction of the Lowell Park canoe and kayak launch.

DIXON – Work is well underway for the Dixon Park District’s new canoe and kayak launch at Lowell Park.

The $150,000 project will allow users to make their way down to the launch area, secure their vessel on a floating dock before shoving off for a day of fun on the water.

The Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant launch will make transporting the kayak or canoe safe and easy.

“The $60,000 dock is custom made for this area,” executive director Duane Long said. “There’s also a sign on the premises to instruct exactly how to use it.”

Also available will be a kayak rental kiosk. Using a smart phone, renters can help themselves to a boat for the day. No time table has been set for an opening as of yet but hopes of a late August, early September day. An $80,000 grant also helped fund the project.

