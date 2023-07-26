Morrison man, a teacher in Iowa, charged in Ogle County with sexual abuse of a child

OREGON - A Morrison man, also a science teacher at Clinton (Iowa) High School, is accused of sexually abusing a boy in rural Oregon 19 to 20 years ago, when the man was involved with the Boy Scouts, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said.
Jason L. Endress, 44, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on a preliminary charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said on its website.
The boy was older than 13 at the time, and the investigation began after the Boy Scouts organization contacted the sheriff’s department, Rock said.
Endress made an initial appearance Wednesday in Ogle County Court, where bond was set at $100,000. He has a preliminary status hearing Aug. 2.
He will be formally charged before then, Rock said.
Illinois State Police assisted in the investigation, the sheriff said.
Endress, who, according to online records, has no criminal history in Iowa or the Sauk Valley, has been a teacher with the Clinton School District for 22 years.
Superintendent Gary DeLacy was told of the arrest Tuesday afternoon, but was not given any details, he said Wednesday afternoon.
The district will conduct its own investigation before deciding what Endress’ teaching status will be moving forward, DeLacy said.
“We’re just trying to get our arms around this.”