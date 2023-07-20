Dixon announces plan for street resurfacing

DIXON – City officials have announced its $3.3 million 2023 street resurfacing program.

This year’s planned work follows $11.1 million in resurfacing work over the past five years, officials said in a news release.

“This investment will greatly improve our infrastructure, ensuring safer and smoother roads for our residents,” Public Works Director Matt Heckman said.

This year’s program is funded via Motor Fuel Tax revenue, local infrastructure money and Federal Surface Transit Urban dollars, according to the release. Additionally, the city was awarded $210,000 in Safe Routes to School grant funding that is being utilized to help improve school zone safety and streets near Reagan Middle school.

Street selection for this year’s resurfacing work was based on Dixon’s Street Analysis Program as well as input from the City of Dixon Street Department.

“We continue to make great strides in improving overall street condition city wide,” Heckman said.

City Manager Danny Langloss praised staff efforts to formalize this year’s schedule.

“We are excited to launch this summer’s street resurfacing program as we continue to invest in improving the overall infrastructure within our community,” Langloss said. “Assistant City Manager Matt Heckman, Assistant Public Works Director Matt Huyett and the entire City team have done a phenomenal job putting together this year’s plan as we continue to follow the City Council’s vision of improving infrastructure.”

Mayor Glen Hughes said the plan will help improve the city’s infrastructure.

“This year’s street resurfacing plan again shows our commitment to city-wide street improvements,” Hughes said. “This program is another large step in improving Dixon’s infrastructure and creating a better transportation experience for residents and visitors alike.”

Streets slated for resurfacing this year are:

Northeast

Ogletree Terrace (including removing the median)

Ogletree Place – University to Ogletree Terrace

Steinmann – Sinnissippi to Institute

N. Brinton – Fellows to Everett (including the intersection of N. Brinton and Everett)

Northwest

Long St. – 4th Ave. to the end of City ROW (right of way)

Alleys – between 1st and 2nd Aves., 2nd and 3rd Aves., and 3rd and 4th Aves.

Southeast

Division St. – Galena Ave to Fargo Ave.

Fargo Ave. – Division to Chicago Ave.

Poplar – Walnut to Crawford

Southwest

West 8th – Nachusa to Van Buren

West 9th – Jackson to Van Buren

Jackson Ave. – W. 7th to the dead end

College Ave. – W. 7th to the dead end

Jason Ave.

South Lincoln – West River St. north to the dead end

River St. – S. Hennepin to Galena Ave.