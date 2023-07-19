Timber Lake Playhouse brings ‘9 to 5′ to the stage

MOUNT CARROLL – What a way to make a livin’! 9 to 5 The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton opens at the Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP) on July 20 for a 10-day run.

With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, the play. is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. It is set in the late 1970s and highlights a hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era that is also thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss, Franklin Hart. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

TLP’s production stars Anne Sheridan Smith as Violet, Makenzie Ruff as Doralee, and Bryanna Cuthill as Judy. Playing the role of Frank Hart is Galloway Stevens.

The production is directed by Tommy Ranieri and choreographed by Joshua Keen. Music Director is Oliver Townsend. Scenic designs are by Joshua Warner, costume designs by Maya Faye Gordon, props design by Sydney Vega Pauley, lighting design by Dylan Carter, sound design by Joe Cave, and projections design by Alex Gendal. The Production Stage Manager is Elaina Veasey.

9 to 5: the Musical is adapted from the hit 1980 film, which stars Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. It is the 20th highest grossing comedy film of all time and has been named to the American Film Institute’s list of “100 Funniest Movies.”

Parton’s title song, “9 to 5,” received two Grammy Awards, an Academy Award nomination, and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Artists of America.

The musical opened on Broadway in 2009 and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Score and a record-breaking 15 Drama Desk Awards.

The musical is written by the film’s original screenwriter, Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. The original Broadway cast recording received a Grammy nomination.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and show days until intermission.