Sauk Valley News Briefs: July 19, 2023

Kable Concert Band

The Kable Concert band welcomes back Mark Baldin, a renowned trumpet soloist, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mt. Morris.

Baldin has joined the Kable Band for previous concerts. He is 1st chair trumpet in the Rockford Symphony and a member of other music groups in the area.

The Kable Concert band will also have a Jazz Night on July 26. On Aug. 2, Kable band members Ryan Starkey and Bryan Imel will perform instrumental solos. Directing the band on Aug. 2 will be former Mt. Morris resident Sarah Reckmeyer.

The Kable Concert band performs at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Reckmeyer Band Shell on the historic Mt. Morris campus. Benches are provided or attendees can bring their own lawn chairs.

Conservative to speak in Dixon

Young America’ s Foundation (YAF) is hosting conservative speaker Allen West at the Post House Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

West will be addressing more than 100 students from around the country who are visiting Dixon as part of YAF’s July Reagan Boyhood Home High School Conference. Members of the public are also invited to attend.

Band Concert

The Dixon Municipal Band will offer the sounds of summer at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Page Park Band Shell. The concert will feature a variety of musical treats such as Highlights From Hello Dolly, When The Saints Go Marching In, The Best Of The 80′s Motion Pictures, Sleigh Ride, and Caribbean Rondo.

Other selections include English Folk Song Suite, Congress Hall March, The Big Race and The Walking Frog.

There will be door prizes and the DHS Band Boosters and GG’s Ice Cream will be selling refreshments.

Dinner at the Legion

The American Legion will serve grilled chicken breasts plain or BBQ , au gratin potatoes, vegetable, roll, salad and dessert from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. The cost is $12. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve a meal. Meals are available for dine-in at the Post 1120 First Street, or for carry out.

Twin City Conservatives

The Twin City Conservatives will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls. The meeting will have an ‘open floor’ where attendees can ask questions and/or present ideas, for our towns and county.

“Now is the time to voice concerns or need answers to problems. We value everyone’s input. The public is welcome to this free event. Attendees will be responsible for their own breakfast,” Sue Nobis said in a news release.

American Legion Auxiliary

American Legion Auxiliary ILLNI Girl’s State was attended by Angela Gallentine, Fantasia Ward, Carli Kobbeman, and Greta Hacker, representing Rock Falls #902.

The purpose is to promote pride in America, develop leadership skills, educate by campaigning, electing officials, voting, creating, governing cities, counties, states.

Sponsors were: Coloma Township, Johnson Oil Company, Rock Falls Optimist, and Sauk Valley Bank.